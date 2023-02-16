Market cap of Fiserv Inc. [FISV] reaches 75.32B – now what?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 1.49% or 1.73 points to close at $117.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3241854 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Digital Banking User Growth Continued at Strong Pace in 2022.

Financial institutions saw 9% increase in online and mobile banking users.

Digital banking use is associated with higher net profit, product holdings, balance growth and transaction activity.

It opened the trading session at $115.51, the shares rose to $118.02 and dropped to $114.975, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded 6.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 3241854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $127.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $130 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FISV shares from 123 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 30.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.99 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.40, while it was recorded at 116.47 for the last single week of trading, and 100.53 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +54.94. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 13.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $67,336 million, or 92.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,232,748, which is approximately 10.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,669,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.96 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -0.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 674 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 40,205,667 shares. Additionally, 636 investors decreased positions by around 41,687,848 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 490,006,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,900,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,272,769 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 13,788,785 shares during the same period.