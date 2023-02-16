Market Analysts see Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.22 during the day while it closed the day at $13.94. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Upwork Inc. stock has also gained 3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPWK stock has declined by -1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.27% and gained 33.52% year-on date.

The market cap for UPWK stock reached $1.91 billion, with 130.83 million shares outstanding and 120.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, UPWK reached a trading volume of 3066375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $30 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $34, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPWK shares from 60 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.63 and a Gross Margin at +72.91. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.99.

Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,355 million, or 76.00% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,105,458, which is approximately 1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,563,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.37 million in UPWK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $99.68 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 299.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 15,966,400 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 17,454,758 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 63,774,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,195,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,477 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,149,875 shares during the same period.