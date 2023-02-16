Market Analysts see EVgo Inc. [EVGO] falling to $6. Time to buy?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.915 during the day while it closed the day at $6.84. The company report on February 15, 2023 that EVgo Advantage™ Expands to 22 Locations Providing Instant Offers and Promotions for EV Drivers.

EVgo’s proprietary digital coupon platform now expanding to deliver on-the-spot promotions to customers charging at participating Cumberland Farms and Wawa locations.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that EVgo Advantage™ is now available at select Cumberland Farms and Wawa locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. As a proprietary coupon technology, EVgo Advantage sends EV drivers instant communications and in-store promotions to use while charging,* delivering more value to customers who shop and charge.

EVgo Inc. stock has also gained 4.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has declined by -5.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.09% and gained 53.02% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $1.87 billion, with 68.62 million shares outstanding and 68.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 2716191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.39.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 21.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $265 million, or 52.10% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,393,125, which is approximately 0.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,073,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.7 million in EVGO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $19.24 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 44.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 7,690,162 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,461,992 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 27,533,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,685,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,762,140 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 701,917 shares during the same period.