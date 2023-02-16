Market Analysts see Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.81 at the close of the session, up 6.04%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Archer to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Credit Suisse’s 28th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, CO on February 27, 2023.

Archer Aviation Inc. stock is now 50.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACHR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.87 and lowest of $2.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.24, which means current price is +51.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 5382310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.78.

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Insider trade positions for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $200 million, or 39.80% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,376,085, which is approximately 6.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,924,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.08 million in ACHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.12 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly -15.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 4,761,227 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,487,423 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 61,754,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,003,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,028 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 989,700 shares during the same period.