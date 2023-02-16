Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Stock trading around $89.27 per share: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] price surged by 7.94 percent to reach at $6.57. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Lattice Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenue Increases 28.1% for the Full Year 2022 Compared to the Full Year 2021; Q4 2022 Revenue Increases 24.1% Compared to Q4 2021.

Gross Margin Expands to 69.4% / 70.0% for Q4 2022 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP Basis, from 64.2% / 65.1%, respectively, for Q4 2021.

A sum of 3693773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $90.455 and dropped to a low of $82.70 until finishing in the latest session at $89.27.

The one-year LSCC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.76. The average equity rating for LSCC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $74.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $95, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on LSCC stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 64.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

LSCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.72. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 22.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.01 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.50, while it was recorded at 83.41 for the last single week of trading, and 58.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

LSCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,271 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,628,375, which is approximately -0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,059,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $883.11 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly -10.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

224 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 12,928,659 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 11,692,251 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 112,835,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,456,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,451,619 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,198 shares during the same period.