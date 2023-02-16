Lake Street slashes price target on Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] – find out why.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] gained 0.59% or 0.03 points to close at $5.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2653527 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences.

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference.

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti’s in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti’s sales force through proprietary “teach-ins” before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti’s salespeople to fully engage in each presenter’s unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

It opened the trading session at $5.13, the shares rose to $5.17 and dropped to $4.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASRT points out that the company has recorded 38.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 2653527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Assertio Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ASRT stock

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.63. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 34.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +60.41. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41.

Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $94 million, or 36.10% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,194,270, which is approximately 3.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,146,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.85 million in ASRT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.82 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly 18.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assertio Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 3,029,697 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,064,987 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,266,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,360,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 803,967 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 779,424 shares during the same period.