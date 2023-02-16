Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $24

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Kimco Realty® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

– Achieved Highest Year-over-Year Occupancy Rate Increase in the Past Fifteen Years –– Leased 2.5 Million Square Feet in the Fourth Quarter and 11.6 Million Square Feet in 2022 –– Board Declares Quarterly Dividend –– Company Provides Initial 2023 Outlook –.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Kimco’s Net (loss) available to the company’s common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($56.1) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to Net income available to the company’s common shareholders of $75.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

A sum of 6394459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $21.88 and dropped to a low of $21.355 until finishing in the latest session at $21.42.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $22 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 68.74.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,691 million, or 96.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,073,750, which is approximately 0.778% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,686,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $967.24 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 35,456,999 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 26,529,048 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 530,485,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,472,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,185,101 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,390 shares during the same period.