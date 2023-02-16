Kellogg Company [K] Stock trading around $67.18 per share: What’s Next?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $67.18 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Bunnies, Eggs and Jelly Beans, Oh My! Frankford Candy Debuts New Easter Treats.

Assortment of new PEEPS® treat sets and Kellogg’s® Rice Krispies® candy joins returning Frankford Easter favorites at retailers nationwide this season.

Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, is bringing five new goodies to the candy aisle this Easter. Three new PEEPS® Brand treat sets and two new Easter-inspired Kellogg’s® Rice Krispies® candy items join returning Frankford favorites.

Kellogg Company represents 341.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.74 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $66.6501 to $67.395.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2796592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $73.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $74, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on K stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 44.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.14, while it was recorded at 67.52 for the last single week of trading, and 71.50 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.13. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 1.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,600 million, or 85.60% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 55,931,838, which is approximately -1.061% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,328,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in K stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.06 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 18,095,207 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 11,778,420 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 261,882,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,756,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,320 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,718,928 shares during the same period.