Jefferies slashes price target on GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] – find out why.

GlycoMimetics Inc. [NASDAQ: GLYC] traded at a low on 02/15/23, posting a -62.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The company report on February 15, 2023 that GlycoMimetics Announces Continuation of Phase 3 Study of E-selectin Antagonist Uproleselan in Relapsed/Refractory AML to Originally Planned Final Analysis Following Interim Analysis by Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended pivotal Phase 3 study continue to the originally planned final overall survival events trigger and expressed no concerns about safety.

Interim utility analysis was conducted using a very high statistical threshold to preserve the integrity of the originally planned final analysis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14669409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GlycoMimetics Inc. stands at 21.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.78%.

The market cap for GLYC stock reached $74.65 million, with 52.42 million shares outstanding and 51.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, GLYC reached a trading volume of 14669409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLYC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLYC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GlycoMimetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for GlycoMimetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $5, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on GLYC stock. On August 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GLYC shares from 20 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlycoMimetics Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 805.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has GLYC stock performed recently?

GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.20. With this latest performance, GLYC shares dropped by -47.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5470.69 and a Gross Margin at +12.60. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5468.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.48.

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]

There are presently around $42 million, or 53.40% of GLYC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLYC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 9,544,262, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,967,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 million in GLYC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.46 million in GLYC stock with ownership of nearly 21.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in GlycoMimetics Inc. [NASDAQ:GLYC] by around 2,270,940 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 714,447 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 24,517,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,502,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLYC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,185 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 93,070 shares during the same period.