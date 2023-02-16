Imperial Capital lifts SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SmartRent Inc. [NYSE: SMRT] traded at a high on 02/15/23, posting a 10.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.96. The company report on February 2, 2023 that SmartRent to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available on SmartRent’s Investor Relations website. Mr. Haldeman and SmartRent’s CFO, Hiroshi Okamoto, will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference that day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2766706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SmartRent Inc. stands at 7.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.73%.

The market cap for SMRT stock reached $614.20 million, with 196.49 million shares outstanding and 143.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 940.95K shares, SMRT reached a trading volume of 2766706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMRT shares is $4.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for SmartRent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for SmartRent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on SMRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmartRent Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has SMRT stock performed recently?

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, SMRT shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.76 and a Gross Margin at -9.10. SmartRent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.82.

SmartRent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]

There are presently around $290 million, or 45.20% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,936,945, which is approximately 9.635% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 13,467,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.86 million in SMRT stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $31.1 million in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly 191514.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmartRent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in SmartRent Inc. [NYSE:SMRT] by around 25,356,123 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 21,137,093 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 51,560,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,053,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,206,629 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,783,540 shares during the same period.