ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $10

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.69%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its 2022 Operating Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to discuss its 2022 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATIONTo access the live call by phone, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock dropped by -24.19%. The one-year ImmunoGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.24. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $897.37 million, with 253.51 million shares outstanding and 219.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 5008718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $857 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,853,958, which is approximately 0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,016,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.67 million in IMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.53 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 19.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 33,734,411 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 28,623,382 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 141,695,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,053,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,449,871 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 11,600,074 shares during the same period.