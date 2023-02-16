Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] is -11.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] loss -8.67% on the last trading session, reaching $1.37 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Hyzon Motors Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing and Further Stay.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that on February 3, 2023, the Company received a Staff Determination (the “Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, unless the Company requests an appeal, trading of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants will be suspended from The Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on February 14, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

The Staff Determination will not immediately result in the suspension of trading or delisting of the Company’s securities, and the Nasdaq Listing Rules provide a procedure for the Company to appeal the Staff Determination and seek a stay pending the appeal.

Hyzon Motors Inc. represents 247.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $394.38 million with the latest information. HYZN stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 962.40K shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 2739491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HYZN stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HYZN shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for HYZN stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.17. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -33.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7848, while it was recorded at 1.5460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4967 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.16 and a Gross Margin at -269.17. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.66.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]

There are presently around $78 million, or 20.00% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,672,713, which is approximately -11.728% of the company’s market cap and around 63.40% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.9 million in HYZN stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $8.84 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly 3.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 12,487,216 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,998,684 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 41,140,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,626,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,937,564 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 770,642 shares during the same period.