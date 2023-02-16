Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] is 24.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] gained 2.56% or 0.48 points to close at $19.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4620947 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Herc Holdings Reports Record Full Year 2022 Results and Announces 2023 Full Year Guidance.

Fourth Quarter Highlights– Equipment rental revenue increased 31.5% to a record $713.1 million– Total revenues increased 36.0% to a record $786.0 million– Net income increased 36.2% to $97.8 million, or $3.27 per diluted share– Adjusted EBITDA grew 40.8% to a record $361.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 46.0%– Repurchased approximately 510,000 shares of common stock.

Full Year Highlights– Equipment rental revenue increased 33.6% to a record $2,551.5 million– Total revenues increased 32.1% to a record $2,738.8 million– Net income increased 47.2% to $329.9 million, or $10.92 per diluted share– Adjusted EBITDA increased 37.2% to a record $1,227.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points to 44.8%– Repurchased approximately 1,050,000 shares of common stock– Full year 2023 guidance announced at $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion for adjusted EBITDA and $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion for net rental equipment capital expenditures.

It opened the trading session at $18.68, the shares rose to $19.5108 and dropped to $18.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HTZ points out that the company has recorded -11.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, HTZ reached to a volume of 4620947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $25.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on HTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for HTZ stock

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.74.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

There are presently around $6,145 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181,455,469, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,187,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.69 million in HTZ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $198.59 million in HTZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HTZ] by around 13,474,838 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 31,098,598 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 275,167,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,740,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTZ stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,015,652 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,641,197 shares during the same period.