Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $14

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] traded at a high on 02/15/23, posting a 22.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.27. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Herbalife Nutrition Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005682/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5382785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stands at 8.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.55%.

The market cap for HLF stock reached $2.06 billion, with 98.00 million shares outstanding and 96.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 5382785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HLF shares from 60 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HLF stock performed recently?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.06. With this latest performance, HLF shares gained by 25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.57 for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 20.81 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]

There are presently around $2,242 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,785,306, which is approximately -2.148% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 10,845,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.69 million in HLF stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $196.82 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly -7.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 15,897,091 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 8,547,896 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 80,970,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,414,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,806,094 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,672 shares during the same period.