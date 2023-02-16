Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $10

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] traded at a high on 02/15/23, posting a 9.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Greenidge Generation Restructures and Significantly Reduces Secured Debt.

Greenidge Restructures ~$76 Million of Secured Debt with NYDIG, Reducing Obligations to ~$17 Million, With Potential for Additional $10 Million Reduction.

Greenidge Restructures B. Riley $11 Million Promissory Note, Reducing Cash Obligations to ~$9 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3017177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stands at 12.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.63%.

The market cap for GREE stock reached $28.49 million, with 42.24 million shares outstanding and 15.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, GREE reached a trading volume of 3017177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GREE shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has GREE stock performed recently?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, GREE shares dropped by -33.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6029, while it was recorded at 0.6214 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1714 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.47 and a Gross Margin at +56.78. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.10.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.80% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 616,031, which is approximately 2.762% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 462,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in GREE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.23 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly 15.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 390,489 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,019,911 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,438,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,849,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,191 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 772,983 shares during the same period.