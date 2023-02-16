Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD] gain 3.53% so far this year. What now?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [NASDAQ: GLDD] slipped around -0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.16 at the close of the session, down -8.47%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Great Lakes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Fourth quarter net loss of $31.2 millionFourth quarter negative adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 millionFull year net loss of $34.1 millionFull year adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 millionNet loss and adjusted EBITDA include $8.1 million charge for retirement of the Terrapin Island hopper dredge in Q4Dredging backlog of $377.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stock is now 3.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLDD Stock saw the intraday high of $6.305 and lowest of $5.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.40, which means current price is +18.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 571.57K shares, GLDD reached a trading volume of 2994770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLDD shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5.50, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on GLDD stock. On November 04, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for GLDD shares from 8.50 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has GLDD stock performed recently?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.88. With this latest performance, GLDD shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.64 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.82.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]

There are presently around $356 million, or 96.00% of GLDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,397,494, which is approximately 12.606% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 4,278,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.36 million in GLDD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $26.24 million in GLDD stock with ownership of nearly -1.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [NASDAQ:GLDD] by around 6,965,973 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,631,119 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 43,262,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,859,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLDD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,373,650 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,095,320 shares during the same period.