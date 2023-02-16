Goldman slashes price target on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] – find out why.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] traded at a low on 02/15/23, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.11. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast at 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation by Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2953306 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Philip Morris International Inc. stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for PM stock reached $156.22 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 2953306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Societe Generale raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $118, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.01, while it was recorded at 102.18 for the last single week of trading, and 97.62 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.50%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $122,449 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.33 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.17 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,043 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 85,919,575 shares. Additionally, 801 investors decreased positions by around 56,798,635 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,068,332,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,211,050,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,662,427 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,771,364 shares during the same period.