Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Stock trading around $17.49 per share: What’s Next?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.57%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that FRO – Emergency Arbitration claims initiated by Euronav fully dismissed.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Regulated information. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Frontline plc (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO), formerly Frontline Ltd., announces that the Emergency Arbitration claims filed by Euronav have been fully dismissed by the Emergency Arbitrator.

Over the last 12 months, FRO stock rose by 132.58%. The one-year Frontline Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.75. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.96 billion, with 222.81 million shares outstanding and 142.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, FRO stock reached a trading volume of 2644151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.57. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 23.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.04 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 16.92 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,460 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,034,146, which is approximately -8.994% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,335,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.8 million in FRO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $89.79 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 72.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 20,790,113 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 17,536,854 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,123,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,450,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,515,543 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,331,275 shares during the same period.