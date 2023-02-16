Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] Is Currently -4.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] traded at a low on 02/15/23, posting a -4.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.33. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Freight Technologies, Inc. Launches Fr8TMS 3.0, the New Shipper Platform.

Fr8App Launches Major Update of Fr8App platform upgrading Fr8Tms (Transportation Management Shipment) product for shippers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4354575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freight Technologies Inc. stands at 15.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.31%.

The market cap for FRGT stock reached $3.62 million, with 10.17 million shares outstanding and 9.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, FRGT reached a trading volume of 4354575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

How has FRGT stock performed recently?

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.41. With this latest performance, FRGT shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3018, while it was recorded at 0.3470 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9796 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.59.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FRGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 86,375, which is approximately -19.534% of the company’s market cap and around 8.18% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 35,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in FRGT stocks shares; and GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $7000.0 in FRGT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGT] by around 44,812 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 127,748 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 21,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,780 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 106,474 shares during the same period.