For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], Analyst sees a rise to $78. What next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $75.37 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.33, while the highest price level was $75.73. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Royal Caribbean Group announces closing of offering of senior guaranteed notes to refinance debt.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on January 15, 2030, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay principal payments on debt maturing in 2023 and/or 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.48 percent and weekly performance of 1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 77.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 3504008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $75.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $106 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.33 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.97, while it was recorded at 73.81 for the last single week of trading, and 50.66 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.50 and a Gross Margin at +9.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,305 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,041,727, which is approximately -2.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,990,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.8 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,930,467 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 12,676,822 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 161,188,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,795,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,984 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,745,775 shares during the same period.