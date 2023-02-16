For PBF Energy Inc. [PBF], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.01 during the day while it closed the day at $41.78. The company report on January 4, 2023 that PBF Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

PBF Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBF stock has declined by -10.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.88% and gained 2.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PBF stock reached $5.48 billion, with 139.47 million shares outstanding and 126.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2620152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $47.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $49, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 36.54 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,040 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $523.35 million in PBF stocks shares; and MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, currently with $422.57 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 103200.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 25,454,437 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 23,092,144 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 72,076,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,622,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,775,588 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,853 shares during the same period.