For Leslie’s Inc. [LESL], Analyst sees a drop to $15. What next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.91 during the day while it closed the day at $13.90. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Record first quarter sales of $195.1 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, driven by an increase in non-comparable sales of $17.7 million from acquisitions and new store growth.

Comparable sales in the first quarter declined 4.0% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, driven by adverse weather.

Leslie’s Inc. stock has also gained 3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has declined by -14.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.35% and gained 13.84% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $2.56 billion, with 183.27 million shares outstanding and 176.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 3596527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 28 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 13.56 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,909 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,874,518, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,124,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.23 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $205.13 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 30,233,364 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 30,229,488 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 148,836,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,299,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,802,998 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,158,439 shares during the same period.