For Dynatrace Inc. [DT], Analyst sees a drop to $39. What next?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.48%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Dynatrace Launches AutomationEngine to Drive Intelligent Cloud Automation.

Answer-driven automation across the broad spectrum of BizDevSecOps workflows enables organizations to tame cloud complexity, act faster, and do more with fewer resources.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the launch of the AutomationEngine. This new Dynatrace® platform technology features an intuitive interface and no-code and low-code toolset and leverages Davis® causal AI to empower teams to extend answer-driven automation across boundless BizDevSecOps workflows. A few examples include:.

Over the last 12 months, DT stock rose by 3.70%. The one-year Dynatrace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.75. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.03 billion, with 287.96 million shares outstanding and 194.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, DT stock reached a trading volume of 3269274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $48.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.28, while it was recorded at 43.93 for the last single week of trading, and 38.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 19.91%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,883 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,257,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $986.03 million in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $872.7 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 1.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 19,561,538 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 15,417,028 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 255,838,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,816,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,379 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,890,596 shares during the same period.