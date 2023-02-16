Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] is 102.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: FLGC] gained 12.20% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Flora Growth Issues 2023 Revenue Guidance of $90 Million to $105 Million Reflecting Anticipated Year Over Year Growth Exceeding 100%.

Flora will host a webcast discussing 2023 guidance and recapping 2022 milestones at 4:30 pm ET on January 30, 2023. Register and join here.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced today revenue guidance of US$90 million to US$105 million for fiscal year 2023. Flora is also offering its shareholders and the general public a 2022 year-end recap of the global cultivator’s growth and expansion highlights.

Flora Growth Corp. represents 76.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.42 million with the latest information. FLGC stock price has been found in the range of $0.383 to $0.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, FLGC reached a trading volume of 2881318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGC shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Flora Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Flora Growth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flora Growth Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for FLGC stock

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.49. With this latest performance, FLGC shares gained by 100.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2993, while it was recorded at 0.3894 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6632 for the last 200 days.

Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.58 and a Gross Margin at -78.80. Flora Growth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.50.

Flora Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flora Growth Corp. [FLGC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 5.10% of FLGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGC stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,828,182, which is approximately 1212.507% of the company’s market cap and around 15.02% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,168,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in FLGC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.59 million in FLGC stock with ownership of nearly -43.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Flora Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:FLGC] by around 15,067,529 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,236,082 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,671,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,974,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,399,190 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 222,184 shares during the same period.