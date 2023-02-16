Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Is Currently 0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $115.96 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.23, while the highest price level was $118.34. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Expedia Group to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:20 pm PT/ 4:20 pm ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.37 percent and weekly performance of -2.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 3093737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $132.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.92, while it was recorded at 113.52 for the last single week of trading, and 104.81 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 36.56%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,306 million, or 95.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,185,179, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,036,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $652.31 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 13,143,579 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 17,937,922 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 109,537,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,618,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,469,133 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,538,325 shares during the same period.