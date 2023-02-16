Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is 18.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $142.26 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.79, while the highest price level was $143.15. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Etsy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in a press release after the market close. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.77 percent and weekly performance of -1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 3050971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $130.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.70, while it was recorded at 136.09 for the last single week of trading, and 106.51 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,390 million, or 99.78% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.1 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,646,042 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 14,502,803 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 93,093,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,242,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,462 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,867 shares during the same period.