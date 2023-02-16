Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Is Currently 1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Emerson Software Helps Intermountain Power Agency Deliver Carbon-Free Power.

Transformative initiative creates clean energy hub for western United States, extends digital foundation for green hydrogen production, storage and power generation.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global software and engineering leader, has been selected to automate operations at Intermountain Power Agency’s IPP Renewed power plant, a regional energy hub that uses renewable energy resources. Emerson’s power industry expertise and hydrogen production experience as an automation supplier to the adjacent Mitsubishi Power Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub will help the Intermountain Power Agency increase safety, decrease costs and simplify maintenance across the lifecycle of its Utah-based IPP Renewed.

A sum of 3131333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.62M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $87.25 and dropped to a low of $85.28 until finishing in the latest session at $86.92.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.99.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Argus have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $118 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $96, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on EMR stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.91, while it was recorded at 86.16 for the last single week of trading, and 86.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,478 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, holding 54,417,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.34 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 818 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 85,128,741 shares. Additionally, 790 investors decreased positions by around 31,404,814 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 372,173,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,707,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,232,697 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,702,562 shares during the same period.