EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] is 26.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EMCORE Corporation [NASDAQ: EMKR] loss -8.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that EMCORE Announces Pricing of $17 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering on a best-efforts basis.

EMCORE Corporation represents 37.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.70 million with the latest information. EMKR stock price has been found in the range of $1.15 to $1.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 384.03K shares, EMKR reached a trading volume of 4165283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMKR shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for EMCORE Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $11 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for EMCORE Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EMCORE Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for EMKR stock

EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, EMKR shares gained by 7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1947, while it was recorded at 1.3170 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1766 for the last 200 days.

EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EMCORE Corporation [EMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.15 and a Gross Margin at +23.94. EMCORE Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

EMCORE Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMCORE Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EMCORE Corporation [EMKR]

There are presently around $24 million, or 56.10% of EMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMKR stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 2,241,772, which is approximately 4.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,999,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in EMKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.42 million in EMKR stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EMCORE Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in EMCORE Corporation [NASDAQ:EMKR] by around 4,300,682 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,578,802 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,417,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,297,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMKR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,369,788 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,647,377 shares during the same period.