Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock Downgrade by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $91

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $99.26 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that U.S. Department of Energy Encourages Southeast Hydrogen Hub To Submit Full Application for Federal Funding.

The Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition today announced it is among the limited number of organizations encouraged by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to submit a full application in response to the $8 billion in funding for regional clean hydrogen hubs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The coalition, which includes major utility companies Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, Southern Company and the Tennessee Valley Authority, as well as Battelle, is working to organize the potential hub and secure funding. After submitting an initial concept paper in November, the coalition received the DOE notification of encouragement on December 27, 2022. Of the 79 concept papers the DOE received, 33 were encouraged to advance to the application stage. Formal proposals are due to the DOE in April 2023, with decisions expected in the fall.

Duke Energy Corporation represents 770.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.23 billion with the latest information. DUK stock price has been found in the range of $98.55 to $99.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3265755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $108.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $112 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $112, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.98, while it was recorded at 99.09 for the last single week of trading, and 103.13 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $50,399 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,510,251, which is approximately -0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,701,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.37 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 980 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 39,014,314 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 22,244,517 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 446,492,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,751,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,666,995 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,382,396 shares during the same period.