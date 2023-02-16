Doximity Inc. [DOCS] is 8.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.20%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Doximity Wins Best in KLAS #1 Telehealth Platform for Second Consecutive Year.

Earns Top Marks for Culture, Loyalty, Ops, Product, Relationship and Value.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2023 ‘Best in KLAS’ in the Telehealth – Video Conferencing Platforms segment. This is the second consecutive year that Doximity Dialer has been awarded the top ‘Best in KLAS’ designation. The complete 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here.

Over the last 12 months, DOCS stock dropped by -35.75%. The one-year Doximity Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.81. The average equity rating for DOCS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.05 billion, with 192.81 million shares outstanding and 115.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, DOCS stock reached a trading volume of 3621340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $38.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DOCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

DOCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, DOCS shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.29, while it was recorded at 34.16 for the last single week of trading, and 33.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Doximity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.05 and a Gross Margin at +88.42. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.36.

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

DOCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 4.00%.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,755 million, or 96.80% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 15,402,735, which is approximately -1.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,169,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.22 million in DOCS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $333.49 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 2.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 12,232,588 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 11,245,144 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 79,534,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,012,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,460,991 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,095,729 shares during the same period.