Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $4

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.70 at the close of the session, up 7.55%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Amendment to Credit Agreement.

Amends Certain Financial Covenants Through Maturity.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is now 7.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7091 and lowest of $0.649 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.28, which means current price is +8.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 3864245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $2.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has DHC stock performed recently?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7277, while it was recorded at 0.6742 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3757 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Earnings analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

There are presently around $126 million, or 82.30% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,671,391, which is approximately -23.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,083,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.92 million in DHC stocks shares; and FLAT FOOTED LLC, currently with $11.68 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly -11.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 45,691,160 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 61,206,065 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 73,792,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,689,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,296,524 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 12,383,227 shares during the same period.