DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Stock trading around $33.00 per share: What’s Next?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.82%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Welcome Homes Adds Its First Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Strategic Partnerships as Demand for Custom Homes Builds.

Over the last 12 months, DOCN stock dropped by -44.09%. The one-year DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.76. The average equity rating for DOCN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 billion, with 96.56 million shares outstanding and 68.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, DOCN stock reached a trading volume of 3478203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOCN stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCN shares from 50 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 106.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.20.

DOCN Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 29.85 for the last single week of trading, and 36.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.19. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

DOCN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. go to 73.80%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,672 million, or 54.60% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP with ownership of 7,404,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,153,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.07 million in DOCN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $173.91 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly 5.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 7,163,728 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 8,410,444 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 35,100,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,674,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,654,559 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,824,316 shares during the same period.