Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Stock trading around $145.64 per share: What’s Next?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] closed the trading session at $145.64 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $143.86, while the highest price level was $147.69. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. Announce Completion of Business Combination between CENAQ Energy Corp. and Bluescape Clean Fuels.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Verde Positioned to be Leading Provider of Renewable Gasoline.

Verde Announces Joint Venture with Diamondback Energy in Permian Basin.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.48 percent and weekly performance of 0.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, FANG reached to a volume of 3965028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $178.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $211 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

FANG stock trade performance evaluation

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, FANG shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.56, while it was recorded at 146.90 for the last single week of trading, and 137.18 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 27.87%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,972 million, or 98.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,419,163, which is approximately -1.62% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,005,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 0.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 17,353,982 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 16,499,846 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 130,743,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,597,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,285,454 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,426,507 shares during the same period.