Deutsche Bank lifts Loews Corporation [L] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Loews Corporation [NYSE: L] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on February 6, 2023 that LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $364 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 AND $1.0 BILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR.

12.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES REPURCHASED IN 2022 FOR $738 MILLION.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

A sum of 3246943 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 811.69K shares. Loews Corporation shares reached a high of $62.26 and dropped to a low of $61.1507 until finishing in the latest session at $62.15.

The one-year L stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.58. The average equity rating for L stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Loews Corporation [L]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for L shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on L stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Loews Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $48 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Loews Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $51, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on L stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loews Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for L stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for L in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59.

L Stock Performance Analysis:

Loews Corporation [L] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, L shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for L stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Loews Corporation [L]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.06, while it was recorded at 62.08 for the last single week of trading, and 57.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Loews Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loews Corporation [L] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54. Loews Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

L Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for L. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loews Corporation go to 14.03%.

Loews Corporation [L] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,852 million, or 61.30% of L stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of L stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,239,593, which is approximately -0.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,831,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $921.8 million in L stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $906.13 million in L stock with ownership of nearly -0.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loews Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Loews Corporation [NYSE:L] by around 5,622,388 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 7,361,110 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 129,439,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,422,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. L stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,569,379 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 932,185 shares during the same period.