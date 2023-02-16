CubeSmart [CUBE] moved up 1.85: Why It’s Important

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] gained 1.85% or 0.84 points to close at $46.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2659555 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d699cf21&confId=46942.

It opened the trading session at $45.09, the shares rose to $46.24 and dropped to $45.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CUBE points out that the company has recorded -8.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CUBE reached to a volume of 2659555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $47.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $47 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 65.65.

Trading performance analysis for CUBE stock

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.79, while it was recorded at 45.86 for the last single week of trading, and 42.86 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CubeSmart [CUBE]

There are presently around $10,910 million, or 98.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,768,312, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,087,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $900.74 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -1.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 36,755,545 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 15,532,821 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 183,903,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,191,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,136,208 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,916,171 shares during the same period.