Canaan Inc. [CAN] moved up 9.12: Why It’s Important

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] jumped around 0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.11 at the close of the session, up 9.12%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Canaan Inc. stock is now 50.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.11 and lowest of $2.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.90, which means current price is +62.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 2858232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canaan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

How has CAN stock performed recently?

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Canaan Inc. [CAN]

31 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 2,632,906 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,602,511 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,335,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,571,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,807 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,259,750 shares during the same period.