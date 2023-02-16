BofA Securities lifts FREYR Battery [FREY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] jumped around 0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.36 at the close of the session, up 7.59%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that FREYR Battery Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and conduct a conference call on February 27, 2023.

The fourth quarter and full year 2022 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 pm Central European Time).

FREYR Battery stock is now 7.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FREY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.44 and lowest of $8.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.94, which means current price is +12.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, FREY reached a trading volume of 2793360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FREYR Battery [FREY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for FREYR Battery stock. On August 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FREY shares from 11 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

How has FREY stock performed recently?

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Insider trade positions for FREYR Battery [FREY]

There are presently around $792 million, or 43.20% of FREY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: KIM, LLC with ownership of 11,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.68% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 11,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.64 million in FREY stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $77.44 million in FREY stock with ownership of nearly -35.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 25,234,909 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 9,074,102 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 50,318,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,627,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,270,635 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,846 shares during the same period.