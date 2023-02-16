Bausch + Lomb Corporation [BLCO] gain 18.05% so far this year. What now?

Bausch + Lomb Corporation [NYSE: BLCO] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.17 during the day while it closed the day at $18.31. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Bausch + Lomb Appoints Brent Saunders as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors, Effective March 6, 2023.

Mr. Saunders Brings More Than 25 Years of Health Care Leadership to Bausch + Lomb.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, announced the appointment of Brent Saunders as chief executive officer (“CEO”) and chair of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Company, effective March 6, 2023. Concurrent with this appointment, and as previously announced, Joseph C. Papa will step down from his roles as CEO and director. Additionally, effective upon Mr. Saunders’ appointment as chair of the Board, Thomas W. Ross, Sr. will become the Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation stock has also gained 7.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLCO stock has inclined by 20.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.33% and gained 18.05% year-on date.

The market cap for BLCO stock reached $6.44 billion, with 350.00 million shares outstanding and 349.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.48K shares, BLCO reached a trading volume of 3407581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch + Lomb Corporation [BLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLCO shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch + Lomb Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch + Lomb Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLCO in the course of the last twelve months was 39.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BLCO stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch + Lomb Corporation [BLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, BLCO shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Bausch + Lomb Corporation [BLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.19, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation [BLCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation [BLCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $821 million, or 12.80% of BLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLCO stocks are: GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,328,374, which is approximately -6.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,207,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.03 million in BLCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.01 million in BLCO stock with ownership of nearly -29.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch + Lomb Corporation [NYSE:BLCO] by around 10,419,887 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 7,760,335 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 26,633,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,813,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLCO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,493,897 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,214,744 shares during the same period.