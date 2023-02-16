Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] moved up 6.10: Why It’s Important

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] closed the trading session at $1.74 on 02/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.58, while the highest price level was $1.755. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Bakkt to Enhance Focus on Scalable Business-to-Business-to-Consumer Solutions and Sunset Consumer App.

App users to retain access to their crypto and cash via a new web experience.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it is furthering its focus on providing scalable business-to-business technology solutions and will be sunsetting its consumer-facing app. Bakkt will continue its core focus of providing businesses with crypto and loyalty experiences for their customers through SaaS and API solutions on a secure and compliant platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, BKKT reached to a volume of 2657908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $2.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

BKKT stock trade performance evaluation

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6044, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2655 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -465.09. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.96.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 30.80% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,556,625, which is approximately 4.194% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,226,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 million in BKKT stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.31 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 30.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 4,038,803 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,736,518 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,766,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,541,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,133 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,546 shares during the same period.