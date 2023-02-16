Argus slashes price target on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] – find out why.

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 12.31% or 1.91 points to close at $17.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2866429 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Beyond Meat® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-902-4255 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking Call me™:.

It opened the trading session at $15.50, the shares rose to $17.45 and dropped to $15.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYND points out that the company has recorded -51.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 2866429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BYND stock. On August 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $433 million, or 43.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,023,408, which is approximately 5.493% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,123,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.87 million in BYND stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.25 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 2,665,910 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 4,801,489 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 17,378,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,845,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 679,563 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,571,683 shares during the same period.