AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is -4.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] plunged by -$1.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.608 during the day while it closed the day at $18.48. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Latin Metals Submits Property Applications Surrounding Organullo Project, Argentina.

Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock has also loss -8.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AU stock has inclined by 3.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.01% and lost -4.84% year-on date.

The market cap for AU stock reached $7.94 billion, with 419.99 million shares outstanding and 412.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 6098175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22.20 to $24.20. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on AU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AU stock trade performance evaluation

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.37, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.05 and a Gross Margin at +25.07. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.44.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 8.61%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,850 million, or 27.10% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,586,972, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,322,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.8 million in AU stocks shares; and CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD., currently with $99.32 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly -9.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 13,525,158 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 18,059,971 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 68,521,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,106,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,841,363 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,556,356 shares during the same period.