Amphenol Corporation [APH] Stock trading around $81.46 per share: What’s Next?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] traded at a high on 02/15/23, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $81.46. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Amphenol Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2023 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.21 per share at its meeting held on February 2, 2023. The Company will pay this first quarter 2023 dividend on April 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023.

About AmphenolAmphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3164570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amphenol Corporation stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for APH stock reached $48.76 billion, with 595.00 million shares outstanding and 592.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 3164570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $86.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $87 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 37.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.97, while it was recorded at 80.70 for the last single week of trading, and 73.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.68.

Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 9.19%.

There are presently around $48,266 million, or 96.80% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,419,682, which is approximately 1.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 53,735,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.69 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 38,848,121 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 16,153,183 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 537,508,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,510,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,014,109 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,162 shares during the same period.