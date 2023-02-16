America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] moved down -0.40: Why It’s Important

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] traded at a low on 02/15/23, posting a -0.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.00. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Liberty Latin America and América Móvil Combine Their Chilean Operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to Create a New Joint Venture.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ClaroVTR plans to offer greater connectivity solutions and accelerate digital development in Chile.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) and América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (“América Móvil” or “AMX”) (BMV: AMX, NYSE: AMX and AMOV) confirm that the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE) has approved the announced agreement to combine their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture (the “JV”). The operators have met all contractual obligations and have completed the transaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3580199 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for AMX stock reached $62.73 billion, with 3.18 billion shares outstanding and 3.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 3580199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $21.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $20.50 to $20.40. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AMX stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMX shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has AMX stock performed recently?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.49, while it was recorded at 19.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 9.11%.

Insider trade positions for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

132 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 26,849,814 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 15,159,122 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 147,839,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,848,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,583,252 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 503,813 shares during the same period.