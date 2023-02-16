Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Stock trading around $3.00 per share: What’s Next?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.00 at the close of the session, up 3.09%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Allbirds Announces Promotions within its Executive Leadership Team.

Kate Ridley, Allbirds’s Chief Brand Officer, has been promoted to Chief Brand and Product Officer and Benny Joseph, Allbirds’s Chief Technology Officer, has been promoted to Chief Technology and Culture Officer.

Allbirds Inc. stock is now 23.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIRD Stock saw the intraday high of $3.08 and lowest of $2.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.60, which means current price is +35.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 3684969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BIRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has BIRD stock performed recently?

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, BIRD shares gained by 16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.77 for the last 200 days.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $130 million, or 52.60% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,207,317, which is approximately -20.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,857,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.57 million in BIRD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9.98 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly -6.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 7,059,743 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 13,735,289 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 22,459,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,254,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,669,481 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,532,189 shares during the same period.