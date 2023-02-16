Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] gain 31.28% so far this year. What now?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] price surged by 15.55 percent to reach at $1.35. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

“We finished the year with 20% revenue growth, driven by both our MRD and Immune Medicine business areas,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “2023 has started strong and I am encouraged to see how momentum is building. We are growing revenue, advancing our pipeline and managing operating expenses with the capital to fuel sustainable growth and execute towards our goals.”.

A sum of 3773344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 960.11K shares. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares reached a high of $10.23 and dropped to a low of $9.02 until finishing in the latest session at $10.03.

The one-year ADPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.85. The average equity rating for ADPT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7.50 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

ADPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, ADPT shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.39 and a Gross Margin at +59.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ADPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 8.30%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,339 million, or 89.30% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 29,993,708, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,374,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.11 million in ADPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $118.3 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 1.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 9,072,035 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,462,260 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 117,930,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,464,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,272 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,742,352 shares during the same period.