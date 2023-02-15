Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain 41.38% so far this year. What now?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $45.54.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.38 percent and weekly performance of -1.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, Z reached to a volume of 3452045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.52, while it was recorded at 44.23 for the last single week of trading, and 35.97 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,975 million, or 99.30% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,606,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $625.76 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly -1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 28,266,290 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 16,904,092 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 129,941,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,111,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,927,121 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,054,602 shares during the same period.