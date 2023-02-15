why TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.12 during the day while it closed the day at $19.00. The company report on February 14, 2023 that TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of BRIUMVI™ (ublituximab) in Multiple Sclerosis to be Presented at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Annual Forum.

Poster Presentation Title: Early, Transient Shift in Hematologic Parameters Observed with Ublituximab in the ULTIMATE I and II Phase 3 Studies.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 3.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGTX stock has inclined by 103.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 126.19% and gained 60.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $2.70 billion, with 135.33 million shares outstanding and 133.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 5077267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 540.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 39.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.18, while it was recorded at 18.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5154.28 and a Gross Margin at +88.19. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5204.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.26.

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

There are presently around $1,771 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,502,764, which is approximately 5.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,415,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.89 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $173.54 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 13,504,497 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 20,774,002 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 58,934,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,213,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,370 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,965,178 shares during the same period.