why R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.40

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] closed the trading session at $13.65 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.27, while the highest price level was $13.715. The company report on February 8, 2023 that R1 RCM & Cloudmed Ranked #1 by KLAS in Multiple Categories for 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Top rankings in Ambulatory RCM Services, Robotic Process Automation and Denials Management Services underscore expertise and ability to deliver complete range of flexible healthcare revenue cycle solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.66 percent and weekly performance of -4.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 3697907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 13.75 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,978 million, or 85.10% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,408,780, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 94,373,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $243.27 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 7.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 160,207,788 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 31,555,112 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 172,934,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,697,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,434,961 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 22,621,109 shares during the same period.