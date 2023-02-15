why Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.19%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Mirion Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance.

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 22.6% to $217.9 million, compared to $177.8 million in the same period in 2021. Adjusted revenues increased 20.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $159.7 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.4 million for the same period.

Over the last 12 months, MIR stock dropped by -0.12%. The one-year Mirion Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.5. The average equity rating for MIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.80 billion, with 181.33 million shares outstanding and 174.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, MIR stock reached a trading volume of 4265453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirion Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

MIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.09 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirion Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.12 and a Gross Margin at +25.18. Mirion Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.61.

Mirion Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,149 million, or 84.70% of MIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 34,793,322, which is approximately -32.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,577,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.28 million in MIR stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $98.83 million in MIR stock with ownership of nearly -0.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MIR] by around 13,001,298 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 35,222,814 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 87,782,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,006,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,205,291 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,966,493 shares during the same period.