why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 0.65 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 3, 2023 that INOVIO Reports Inducement Grants Under Inducement Plan.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has made an equity grant to a newly hired employee under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

On February 2nd, 2023 (the “Grant Date”), the Compensation Committee of INOVIO’s Board of Directors approved the award of options to purchase an aggregate of 15,625 shares of common stock to a newly hired employee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

A sum of 3630763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.19M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.57 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.54.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.91. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6991, while it was recorded at 1.5870 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9548 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 47.80% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 31,472,352, which is approximately 20.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,284,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.86 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.25 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 10.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,743,067 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,805,709 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 99,770,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,318,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 634,029 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,964,365 shares during the same period.